Ethno-medicinal research centre opened at Hengbung

IMPHAL, Aug 19: For the first time in North East India, an ethno-medicinal research centre was opened today at KVK Heng-bung under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The centre would focus on analysing and identifying medicinal values of different medicinal plants found in the North East region. In the first phase, the centre would cultivate medicinal plants over 200 acres.

It is reported that around 430 species of medicinal plants are found in the North East region including 108 species in Manipur.

The research centre would first cultivate medicinal plants which are bene- ficial in treating diabetes, hypertension and cancer, out of the many medicinal plants found in Manipur.

The ethno-medicinal research centre was inaugura- ted by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar and Com- merce and Industry Minister Th Biswajit.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the Deputy Chief Minister said, opening of such a centre will be a milestone in the North-East specially for Manipur as the State has abundant medicinal plants.

He said, “We have so many traditional ways of healing ailments by using various medicinal plants although proper codification for treatment of diseases by using medicinal plants are yet to be done. If we have the knowledge of its medicinal values by analysing its ingredients and chemicals, it will be more helpful to undergo treatments.”

The newly opened research centre would play an important role in this regard, he added.

Yumnam Joykumar Singh further said, lots of research work needs to be done to utilize ethno-medicinal plants in treatment of diseases.

Besides confining to some of the medicinal plants, researchers would also pay their attention to other plants that have some medicinal values which are abundantly found in the State. He urged for coordination among institutes like ICAR, IBSD and Central Agricultural University to undertake research work in various fields that are productive and useful for the people as a whole.

Commerce and Industry Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh said, ethno- medicinal treatment have been a long tradition in healing ailments in Manipuri society.

He said, out of 12,000 medicinal plant species which are reported in the world, 430 species are found in the North-East of which 108 species have been identified in Manipur.

He further said that the State Government with the help of the Centre will also try to take up steps for promotion of traditional medicinal treatments.

If the research centre works out ways to identify medicinal values of various plants found in the State, investors from within and outside the country will come and it can generate employment to the local populace thereby enhancing their livelihood and developing entrepreneurship.

Biswajit appealed the people to cooperate with each other specially those people who work for the welfare of the people for a better tomorrow.

Dr HB Singh, Senior Scientist, Ministry of Science and Technology also spoke on the importance of utilising local resources and manpower to create certain products as a part of Prime Minister’s Make in India Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Kangpokpi T Ranjit Singh and Haokholet Kipgen, president Foundation for Environment and Economic Development Services (FEEDS) also spoke on the occasion.