Even after two years of devious earth fissure, villagers of Kalikhola still wait for compensation and re-settlement

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 10: In an unfortunate incident, on June 5, 2017, a furious earth fissure had begun splitting an area of more than 3 km radius within J Songtun area with the epicenter at Kalikhola Nepali village following which 32 households were completely evacuated by the Government considering the magnitude of the earth fissure, reports our correspondent.

Later, after evacuation of not less than 250 villagers, the massive earth crack had swallowed the entire village leaving behind only few houses but not in a condition to settle while it engulfed all other houses in the village, it added.

The incident at Kalikhola Nepali village which is a place in J Songtun Area, Kangpokpi District, about 5 Km from Kpi DHQs, had drawn the global attention while many concerned authority including Geological Survey of India (GSI), National Disaster Management Authority etc, swung into action and took stock of the situation.

It may be mentioned that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Kangpokpi District WhatsApp group is still seen keeping one of the horrible scenes of Kalikhola Earth Crack picture as its DP till today.

Our correspondent maintained that the evacuated 32 households comprising of not less than 250 populations were shifted in a temporary relief camp at Goma Devi High School at Toribari and later shifted at Toribari playground after the school session commenced. However, when the playground was supposed to be renovated, the relief camp was dismantled that has caused tremendous hardships to the victims who along their relatives later settled in a nearby villages with the hope of rehabilitation by the Government.

Speaking to media persons at the earth crack site at Kalikhola this afternoon, Prem Khatri, Secretary J Songtun Area Kalikhola Landslide Relief Committee, said that as instructed by the concerned Minister through DC Kangpokpi, a committee was formed to avail immediate relief camp for the earth crack victims under the chairmanship of Govind Bazgai Chhetry.

He continued that as entrusted by the Government, the committee had found a suitable land measuring 4 acres in the area of Toribari village for rehabilitation of Kalikhola earth crack victims and initiated process for their rehabilitation through proper channel to the concerned Minister through DC Kangpokpi but till now no positive response has received.

He also said that many reminders have already been send and intimate to the concerned Minister highlighting the grievances and hardships of the victims but till now no sign of rehabilitation process has been initiated on the part of the Government even after two years of the unfortunate incident while the victims are living under immense hardships.

He appealed the State Government and the concerned department to take immediate measures to address the grievances of the victims by compensating their lost properties and start their rehabilitation process in the said land which the committee had provided.

Meanwhile, Govind Bazgai Chhetry, Chairman J Songtun Area Kalikhola Landslide Relief Committee also urged the State Government to intervene at the earliest possible for the rehabilitation and compensation before the monsoon season arrive as the victims having no place to settle are facing untold misery for more than two years as a result of the worse massive earth crack.

He also said that if the Government fails to address their sincere appeal, the committee will approach various civil society organizations of the district to deliberate on the issues and course of action for justice of the earth crack victims.