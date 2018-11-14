Everest expedition of 1993 commemorated 13 women mountaineers feted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13: Thirteen women mountaineers, including Manipur’s G Anita Devi who nearly conquered Mt Everest during the historic Indo-Nepalese All Women’s Mt Everest Expedition in 1993 were commemorated during the silver jubilee celebration of the historic expedition which was held today at Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound, Imphal.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep Singh and the 13 members of the Indo-Nepalese All Women’s Mt Everest Expedition of 1993 graced the function as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

The 13 women mountaineers, including G Anita Devi from Manipur were able to reach the South Summit of Mount Everest which is just 72 metres short of the peak during the Indo-Nepalese Women’s Everest Expedition in 1993.

The women mountaineers returned from the spot due to inclement/harsh weather and extreme snow fall.

Speaking at the function, Suresh Babu emphasized on the need to tap the State’s human resource, more particularly the sports potential to rise from the existing situation/position. He said more can be achieved by the youth and women of the State if they are put in the right direction and given ample support while pointing out that many youth and women have shone in many competitions and brought laurels to the State and the country.

The Chief Secretary added that the Government is now focusing on this aspect and has started taking up initiatives to nurture the talents of the youth and women.

Deleep noted that the modern form of education system in the State lacks synchronization of extra-curricular activities and academic learning. He said there is the need for reaching out beyond school curriculum in the effort to groom students. Further observing that the lack of extracurricular activities should be addressed to while taking any steps to improve the education system in the State, he expressed his desire to incorporate adventurous sports and Thang-Ta in school education.

Saying that mountaineering and trekking is not less than other sports and allied activities, the Higher and Technical Education Commissioner stated that the adventurous sports’ form enables people to handle stress and experience one’s ability in a different circumstance.