Evict non-locals’ fruit stalls : JCILPS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 25: JCILPS students wing and women wing have demanded the State Government to remove the stall operated by non Manipuris in front of Bhairodan Maxwell Hindi Primary School within three days and warned that the association will be forced to take matters into its own hand if the authority fails to do so.

Speaking to media persons during a protest by JCILPS student wing and women wing against opening of fruit stalls by non locals in front of Bhairodan School today, student wing convenor Manjit Sarangthem asked how the ‘illegal’ stalls in front of the school were allowed to be set up.

He asked how the 24 fruit sellers on the footpath were allowed to set up shop by the Imphal Municipal Council around 30-40 years back without any form of ID proofs/documents.

When women vendors of the State sell their products in and around Khwairamband Keithel, Manipur police, VDFs and even traffic police shoo them away like animals, without even considering the plight of the women and the mothers who are fighting everyday for survival and livelihood.

In stark contrast, non locals are being allowed to sell their products on the footpath without any form of obstruction, which is rather unfortunate, Manjit claimed.

He said that MAHUD Minister had already announced to evict the street vendors multiple times in the past, but the presence of illegal street vendors and stalls in front of Bhairodan Maxwell Hindi Primary School, raises suspicion whether the State Government is collecting some illegal tax from the fruit vendors.

JCILPS student wing and women wing are greatly concerned with the attitude of the State Government regarding such pressing issues which will eventually have far reaching consequences for the indigenous people of the State.

The current dilemma of the indigenous people is due to the mistakes of the past Governments, Manjit claimed and demanded the State Government to evict the 24 fruit vendors in front of the school within three days.

If the State Government fails to do so, the association will be forced to take matters into its own hand with the support of the people, he warned.

Reminding that JCILPS launched a strong protest against the Manipur Regulation of Visitors, Tenants and Migrant Workers Bill 2015 with the people of Manipur, Manjit said that JCILPS welcomes the assurance by the new State Government to pass a Bill for the protection of the indigenous people during the monsoon Assembly Session.

However, before the Bill is produced on the floor, the Government should make clear all the merits and demerits of the Bill as well as the clause of the Bill before the people, he demanded.

On the other hand, JCILPS women wing convenor S Memcha Leima questioned how the fruits vendors (24 in number) were allowed to set up shop in front of the highly congested school area.

She also condemned the failure of the authority/police to do anything against the non locals although they flex their muscles towards the women vendors who bear the hot sun to earn their daily livelihood and also demanded the State Government to evict the non local vendors within three days.

Memcha Leima further said that there are reports the Government is planning to introduce an ILP Bill during the coming monsoon Assembly session and said that there have been no words regarding the two committees which were reportedly supposed to be formed in connection with the preparation of the Bill.

Asking how the Bill will be passed without any news about formation of the said committees, she demanded the Government to pass a Bill which will be satisfactory to both the hills and the valley.

Urging the State Government to remember past events, she appealed to the Government to pass a Bill which will ensure the survival of the indigenous people of the State.