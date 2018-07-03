Eviction not against any community : Shyamkr

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2: Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar has clarified that the eviction of illegal encroachers at the reserved forest areas of Awaching, is not targeted towards a specific community.

Speaking to media persons at his office at Manipur Secretariat today, Shyamkumar said that the eviction process was taken up against illegal encroachers and the State Government did not discriminate based on race/caste/colour nor did it act on favouritism.

He informed that in 2015, 78 illegally constructed structures inside Heingang Reserved Forest (RF) were dismantled.

In a similar way, 25 illegal structure at Lamlongei inside Langol RF and 13 such houses at Iroisemba were dismantled in 2016.

In 2017, 2 structures at Lamdeng and 7 structures at Laimanai, under Langol RF were also dismantled.

The Minister conveyed that 2 houses at Pantilong under Langol RF and 8 houses under Heingang RF (as well as the 74 structures which were evicted today) have been evicted/dismantled this year.

No structure or house can be built inside a Reserved Forest without proper approval/permission and giving or sale of such land is also prohibited, Shyamkumar said and added that illegal structures built inside the Reserved Forests area of various districts will be evicted as well.

Shyamkumar said that the eviction drive carried out by the Forest Department has been done keeping the interest and welfare of the people in mind.

The steps to protect and conserve the Reserved Forests have been taken up looking after the rapidly changing climatic condition, he added.

Appealing the people to refrain from illegally encroaching or building illegal structure inside RF areas, Shyamkumar urged the people not to perceive the steps taken up by the Government as a show of force against them.

He also appealed to the people to support the steps taken up by the Government.

The Minister said that even if it seems harsh to evict the encroachers, they were built against the Indian Forest Act and as such they are against the law.

The issue of what to do for the people affected by the eviction drive will be discussed with the Chief Minister at the earliest, he added.