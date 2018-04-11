Eviction order issued as per law : Shyam

Imphal, Apr 10 (DIPR)

Seeking the cooperation of the public regarding the State Government’s ongoing activities to implement the Manipur Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland Act 2014, Revenue Minister Karam Shyam today asserted that the steps taken up petaining to revenue matters are strictly according to the law and the State Government has no intention for inciting communalism or violence.

The Minister said this in connection with the 36 hours bandh called by AMMOCOC against the decision of the Government to evict encroachers from certain areas.

As per Government reports, around 75 houses (of encroachers) have been identified at Awangching (Kobithabi) inside Nongmaiching reserved forests area under Central Forest Division.

Under the DFO, Central Forest Division of Manipur Forest Rule, 1971, a show cause notice was served on March 1 to the encroachers to give clarification for the structures at the reserved forest within March 14, Minister Karam Shyam stated.

On finding out that none of the encroachers, except Saajal Academy Group, served the notice, an eviction order was issued to them on March 17 mentioning that the illegal encroachers should vacate the reserved forests area within March 24, he added.

Stating that the State has a proposal for constructing a quarter/compact area (residential) for Ministers, MLAs and other officials as direct purchase under the Manipur Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland Act 2014, the Minister said that the said area comprises fields and paddyland of around 53 acres belonging to Meitei (Kairang, Chingmeirong-Nongpok) and Kontha Ahallup villages occupied by different communities.Karam Shyam clarified that the Government is taking up the policies and programmes in public interest and has no bias against any religious community, specially the Muslim community, who feel that they have been victimised by the Government’s construction plan at Kontha Ahallup.

Talking to media persons, he clarified that the Government strictly abides by the laws and Acts of the land and has no intention of creating communalism or differences amongst different religious groups regarding revenue matters.

Drawing attention to the current bandh called by AMMOCOC, he appealed to those concerned to call off the strike in public interest and not to resort to anything that will affect the integrity of the State.

Secretary Revenue, T Ranjit, DC Imphal East, Th Chitra, Deputy Secretary, Revenue, Y Rajen and other Revenue officials were also present at the meet.

On the other hand, an official source stated that on March 23, the High Court of Manipur stayed the eviction order issued on March 17. The matter is listed for hearing tomorrow and the eviction process will be taken up once the case is disposed by the Court, the source added.