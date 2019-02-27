EVM awareness drive for MLAs held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 27 : As per the instruction of the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur organised an awareness programme for all MLAs on EVMs/VVPATs at Manipur Legislative Assembly today.

In connection with the coming Lok Sabha election, the MLAs were explained about the working of the machines and they were also made to experience the machines hands-on.

Altogether 20 MLAs took part in the campaign which was carried out during a break of the ongoing 7th session of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The said campaign is the first of its kind in the country to be organised by the CEO during an Assembly session, said a source, adding that similar campaign will be held at other locations including the High Court, NIT etc.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has appointed Commissioner T Ranjit as Additional Chief Electoral Officer and subsequently, the State Government will issue a notification regarding the matter, added the source.

It may be mentioned that Commissioner T Ranjit has served as the Joint Chief Electoral Officer in the past.