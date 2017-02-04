IMPHAL, Feb 3:A training programme for polling personnel has begun today at Kuranganayani Hall and Lingthoinganbi Hall, DC Office Complex, Lamphelpat under the direction of the DEO, Imphal West.

Ramananda Nongmeikapam, SDO, Lamphel briefed the participants on EVM, VVPAT familiarization while the same was highlighted to the participants at Lingthoinganbi Hall by Md Daulat Khan, SDO, Patsoi.