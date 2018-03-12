Ex-CM advises against inauguration before completion

IMPHAL, Mar 11: Taking due note of the BJP-led coalition Government’s plan to inaugurate a number of projects during the current month in commemoration of the Government’s first anniver-sary, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has advised the Government to inaugurate the projects after they are fully completed.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Ibobi said that Congress party does not have any tendency of earning cheap popularity by bluffing the people even though many projects were completed during the previous Congress Government’s tenure.

Had there not been bandhs sponsored by JCILPS and blockade sponsored by UNC, many projects which had been completed by 99.99 per cent could have been inaugurated before the election, Ibobi asserted.

It is no secret that the bandhs and blockades were imposed by some organisations at the behest of the Prime Minister, alleged the ex-Chief Minister.

In the run up to the last Assembly election, BJP declared that they would get the ongoing bandh/blockade lifted once the party is elected to power. This bold declaration only exposed that the bandh/blockade was imposed at the instigation of BJP, Ibobi said.

After the press meet which was attended by many CLP leaders, Ibobi and his team made a spot assessment of the Civil Secretariat being constructed at Chingmeirong.

There is no harm when the incumbent Government inaugurates projects already completed during the tenure of the Congress Government. But it would be wrong on the part of the BJP-led Government to speak in such a manner that the Congress Government did not do anything. Even two years would not be enough for inauguration of all the projects completed by the previous Government, Ibobi claimed.

Saying that the State Government would receive over Rs 100 crore for Thoubal from the Ministry of Water Resources and over Rs 70 crore for Dolaithabi Project, Ibobi cautioned that new projects may be given preference if the two projects are inaugurated before the pending funds are released although there is no rule that pending funds cannot be released once the projects are inaugurated.

Pointing out that construction of tunnel for diversion of water from Thoubal Project to greater Imphal areas and construction of water reservoir at Chingmei Ching have not yet finished, Ibobi advised the Government to inaugurate these projects after they are fully completed rather than inaugurating in haste.

For supplying power to Thanlon and Tipaimukh, 300 towers were erected and necessary transformers were purchased by the Congress Government and they were deposited at Ningthoukhong. But the new Government even after almost one year in office is unable to take the transformers to Thanlon and Tipaimukh, Ibobi derided.

Claiming that the Congress Government had completed installation/construction of necessary infrastructure for 27 blocks, Ibobi asserted that Pherzawl district was created after necessary infrastructure for Thanlon, Vangai Range and Tipaimukh sub-divisions were developed.

The only requirements for the newly created districts which the incumbent Government must fulfil are mini-secretariats and district hospitals.

“The Government might have been planning to inaugurate a number if projects at once as the Prime Minister cannot come to the State frequently but I would still suggest them to inaugurate projects only after they are fully completed. This does not mean I’m jealous when the BJP-led Government inaugurates projects”, Ibobi said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reported assurance given to the people of Tripura recently that 7th Pay would be given to the employees of the State if BJP is elected to power, Ibobi questioned as why the 7th Pay is still not implemented in Manipur where BJP is in power for almost one year.

The previous Congress Government gave its commitment to implement the 7th Pay and a committee was set up to work out the additional financial requirement. If the Congress Government was re-elected, employees and pensioners of the State Government would now be enjoying the 7th Pay, claimed the ex-Chief Minister.

On behalf of Congress party, Ibobi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an announcement to the effect that RIMS would be upgraded to the level of AIIMS when he visits the State. He further exuded confidence that the National Sports University Bill would be passed before Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the university.

He went on to ask up to what extent the assurances and declarations made by the Prime Minister and Union Ministers when they came to the State for election campaigns have been translated into action and how many new projects have been sanctioned.

Saying that the incumbent Government seems to be afflicted by impatience, MPCC president TN Haokip speculated that the BJP-led Government’s plan to inaugurate a number of projects might have been driven by a yearning to win prizes and booties from the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

He went on to ask if there is any urgency for inaugurating incomplete projects.