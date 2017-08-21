Ex-CM Ibobi censures party-hopping tendency

IMPHAL, Aug 20: Ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi today lashed at politicians who have been defecting from political party to another every now and then.

These conceited and self-seeking MLAs who are elected by people with lots of expectations have been making a mockery of democracy, Ibobi decried.

He was speaking at the 73rd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Congress Bhavan here today.

Later speaking to media persons, Ibobi who served as the Chief Minister of Manipur for three consecutive terms underscored the importance of stable Government in democracy.

The Anti-Defection Law was enacted after amending the 10th Schedule of the Constitution in 1985.

However, some MLAs who won elections on the tickets of a political party defected to another party even before completing five years in their own personnel interest thereby reducing the whole exercise of election to a farce.

At the same time, some parties have been encouraging this ugly trend of party-hopping in their efforts to form Government by hook or crook.

Fortunes of a political party changes from time to time in a democracy. Congress party does not have any remorse for sitting on opposition bench for sometime. Congress is the biggest political party in the world and it would never disappear like a bubble, Ibobi stated. Congress workers would work relentlessly to strengthen the party.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi understood every early the pivotal role Information Technology would play in the country’s development and he plan-ned accordingly. No coun- try can advance far without taking Information Technology into the scheme of things, Ibobi remarked.

Many Congress MLAs and MPCC office bearers attended the birth anniversary function where they paid floral tributes to the photograph of Rajiv Gandhi.