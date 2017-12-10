Ex-CM Ibobi looks to the future, says State’s integrity non-negotiable

IMPHAL, Dec 9: Ex Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has warned that if the territorial integrity of Manipur is affected in any way due to any agreement reached between NSCN (IM) and the Central Government, the consequences will be felt even by the future generations.

He made the statement at a sit-in-protest organised by Heirok Block Congress Committee at Umang Lai-kon, Heirok Part I, today, demanding disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement.

Speaking to media persons, Ibobi said that a definitive solution to the Naga issue is a welcomed step and the Congress party also prays for such a solution, but the Framework Agreement signed between the Centre and the NSCN (IM) should not, in any way, harm the integrity of the State.

He claimed that the Mizoram Accord, the Assam Accord and the Punjab Accord, which were all signed during the time of the Congress Governments, were all transparent but the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the BJP-led Central Government, as well its contents, are still kept in the dark, even though it has been nearly two years since it was signed.

Alleging that the integrity of the State is always threatened whenever BJP comes to power in the Centre, O Ibobi said that the June civil movement of 2001 occurred when BJP was in power in the Centre and further claimed that as BJP is in power again, it is secretly trying to fiddle with the integrity of Manipur.

Ibobi further said that although the President, Ram Nath Kovind did not give any response when urged to pressure the Centre to reveal the contents of the Framework Agreement at the Sangai Festival, he (the President) made an announcement at the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland that the Naga issue is coming to a solution, thus arousing more suspicion about the real contents of the Framework Agreement.

Ibobi explained that the ceasefire agreement between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government is appli- cable only in Nagaland and as per the agreement, NSCN (IM) was prohibited from operating anywhere outside its designated camps at Nagaland.

The organisation, which initially demanded independence, is now deman- ding integration of Naga inhabited areas of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Ibobi said and added that NSCN (IM) even included integration of Naga inhabited areas of Myanmar in their demand initially.

The Congress party is not against the BJP or any political party nor the NSCN (IM) but the party is just apprehensive about the agreement, the contents of which have not been revealed till date, Ibobi added.

Manipur does not belong to a single community but to several ethnic communities. During its 15 years of rule in the State, the Congress Government did not try to please any single community and always worked for the welfare of all communities, Ibobi claimed.

Ibobi maintained that the seven new districts were created in the best interest of the diverse communities populating the State and also in the best interest of the State itself.

He further said that it is not possible to please every community and if a community is offended or displeased with the creation of the districts, then the Congress party will sincerely apologise without any delay.

On the other hand, MPCC president TN Haokip said that Manipur shines the brightest when all the communities of the State like Kuki, Naga, Meitei etc, live together in harmony.

The Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has driven a wedge between the communities, he claimed and added that the whole country is being modified according to the whims of the RSS, as evidenced by the Government’s meddling in people’s food habits, customs, traditions and religious practices.

TN Haokip urged the people to bear with the pathetic situation patiently till 2019 and claimed that the Modi Government will finally collapse after the election.

Former Minister Moirangthem Okendro expressed gratitude to all those who took part in the sit-in-protest and urged the people to unite against any attempt to harm the territorial integrity of the State.

MPCC vice president T Mangibabu and L Tilotama were also present at the event.