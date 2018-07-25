Ex-CM raises concerns on FA dynamics, rues not given time to discuss burning issues of State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24 : While raising serious concerns on the changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi has decried the State Government’s failure to provide any opportunity to Opposition Congress party for threadbare discussion on the burning issues of the State in the State Assembly.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, O Ibobi who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader lamented that the State Government did not pay any heed to the proposal he made to the Business Advisory Committee to discuss all the burning issues of the State in the State Assembly thoroughly and collectively explore solutions.

Congress party is of the opinion that all these burning issues cannot be left alone to the Government. That was why it volunteered to offer constructive suggestions and observations and demanded extension of the Assembly session by at least two/three days, Ibobi said.

Other issues are relatively lighter. It is the changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement and its possible impacts on Manipur which are worrying the Congress party and the people the most, he said.

“We intended to present certain observations on the changing dynamics of the Framework Agreement but we were not given any opportunity”, Ibobi decried while endorsing the resolution adopted by the State Assembly yesterday which reaffirmed the earlier resolution that demanded amendment of Article 3 of the Indian Constitution.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs presented its 213th report both in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha recently.

Some people wrote in social media that Congress party ought to know the details of the report as the committee is headed by veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram as its chairman but the committee compiled the report based on feedbacks provided some officials like the Union Home Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Director, Government of India’s Interlocutor for the Naga peace talk etc.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur and other Parliamentarians from other States are also members of the committee.

Chapter 3 of the report deals with the Naga Peace talk. It talks about according a special status to not only the people of Nagaland but also Nagas of neighbouring States, Ibobi observed.

People of Nagaland have been already enjoying a special status under Article 371(A) of the Constitution and the report talks about according a similar special status to the Nagas of neighbouring States with some local variation and change.

“Even though the report says that there would be no change to the boundaries of neighbouring States, we are worried if the special arrangement for Nagas leading to unwanted consequences or paves way for creation of a State within a State”, stated the ex-Chief Minister.

Congress party’s stand is very clear. The Government of India may do anything or accord any status within the State of Nagaland but the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary should not be disturbed under any circumstances.

This does not mean Congress party intends to pose hurdles to the peace process, Ibobi said.

When there was UPA Government at the Centre and Congress Government at the State, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave permission for NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah to visit his native village in Ukhrul district but the State’s Congress Government stood firm against the MHA’s permission because it was blatant violation of ceasefire ground rules, Ibobi reminded.

He then appealed to the incumbent BJP-led coalition Government to be courageous to take such bold decisions as and when the situation demands.

Saying that he does not have any personal enmity with Th Muivah, Ibobi maintained that the Interlocutor came to Manipur to meet the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers when there was UPA Government at the Centre.

But the incumbent BJP-led NDA Government signed the Framework Agreement without even consulting the Ministry of Home Affairs. The contents of the Framework Agreement are still kept in complete darkness, he continued.

“As the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report recommended early resolution of the protracted political dialogue, we are worried about its possible implications on Manipur” Ibobi confided.

Nonetheless, Congress party is prepared to initiate the next course of action together with the people of Manipur.

Commenting on the MU crisis, Ibobi asserted that the crisis can be resolved within five minutes if the Central Government is determined.

Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey can be sent to another university, pending enquiry. He may be reinstated or dismissed based on the findings of the enquiry, he said.

Congress party prepared meticulously for a thorough discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the State Assembly but no time was given to discuss the issue, lamented the CLP leader.

Once the Bill is passed, indigenous peoples of small States like Manipur will face existential crisis as waves after waves of immigrants will come and settle here, he warned.

Congress party recently urged the Government to withdraw the Bill, he added.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MPCC president TN Haokip, many Congress MLAs and party leaders were also present at the press meet.