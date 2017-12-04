Ex-gratia for landslide victims given

KANGPOKPI, Dec.3: Keeping up with the spirit of the slogan, Go the Hills and reaching out to the remotest areas and villages, the BJP led Govt today reached out to one of the remotest villages, neighbouring Nagaland State and extended ex-gratia to the next of kins of landslide victims and injured persons of Tamphung village under Senapati district, yesterday.

Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii along with Senapati DC Athem Muivah and officials, Duna Duo SDC Senapati, Dingauhau, Deputy Chairman Education ADC Senapati, Kapani ADC Member Senapati, Ex-MDC Member along with Dr Loli Mao, CMO and social leaders visited Tamphung village which is about 122 Kms away from the district Hqs.

The visiting team inspected the schools, PHC at Bendramai, local areas and interacted with the villagers of different neighbouring villages at length on various aspects of development.

Speaking to the gathering N Kayisii extended his condolences to the family members and villages for the loss of life during the landslide.

DC Senapati Athem Muivah expressed his sadness in not reaching the village due to so many landslides during the incident but added that they somewhat managed to reached Zero point meet and interacted with the village leaders.

The villagers expressed their happiness to the team for having come over to their place and get a first-hand information of the hardships and difficulties of the long neglected area. The villagers pointed out their long suffering from absence of proper basic amenities such as electricity, health care, educational infrastructure, water supply, housing, telecommunication and other facilities.

It may be recalled that on June 14, 2017 late Puirangzaile (d/o) of late Namzube, and late Ileulungbe (s/o) Haicanglakpe of Tamphung Village were killed in the landslide and six others were severely injured along Maram-Peren road.

Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each were handed over to the family of the victims by the Minister and Deputy Commissioner in the presence of the public, village leaders to the victim family members and Rs 12,000/- each to 3 injured persons namely, Nhailang s/o Insalung,Insalungbe s/o Haisubing and Heintiple w/o Nhailang.