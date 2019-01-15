Ex-MLA candidate Sword Vashum quits BJP

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Jan 14 : Sword Vashum who contested the 2017 Assembly elections from Chingai Assembly Constituency as a candidate of the BJP has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

The resignation letter has been submitted to the State BJP president through the BJP Ukhrul president.

According to Sword Vashum, he decided to cut ties with the BJP as he has lost confidence in the leadership of N Biren Singh.

The BJP led State Government is completely out of sync with some flagship programmes of the BJP such as Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, he alleged

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha infringes on the rights of the North East people, he observed.

The CAB seeks to ‘subjugate’ and ‘colonise’ the people of North East, he claimed and added that this is against the Constitution which has clearly laid down the rights of the people.

The Bill once enacted will impact on the demography of the North East region, said Sword Vashum who joined the saffron party in May 2015.

On his foray into politics, Sword Vashum said that he participated in the election to serve the people and bring political changes in the region by concentrating on the potential of the youth. It was to serve the people and the place that I joined the BJP and contested the last Assembly elections, he said and added that the State BJP has now belied his trust.

It was also to bridge the gap between the hills and valley, he added.