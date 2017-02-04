Ex-MLA Nemcha Kipgen says will fight election from Kpi AC

KANGPOKPI, Feb 3 : Kangpokpi AC ex-MLA Nemcha Kipgen declared her candidacy for the 11th Manipur State Legislative Assembly from 50-Kangpokpi AC today at her Kangpokpi residence today.

The ex-MLA who recently resigned from Indian National Congress (INC) and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared her candidacy in the presence of various civil bodies including Kangpokpi Town Committee, KWWO and KYU and public.

Nemcha Kipgen said that she would contest the upcoming 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly from 50-Kangpokpi AC and added that she resigned from the Congress party and joined BJP in the larger interest of the people.