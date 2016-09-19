Ex-MLA Rajen earns villagers’ wrath

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Former Lamshang AC MLA S Rajen’s remark on the playground of Haorang Sabal has earned the wrath of the villagers.

Speaking to reporters at Manipur Press Club, Unity Development Club secretary Konthoujam Nilabondhu said that people of Haorang Sabal would boycott Rajen if he does not make an apology for stating that the village does not have any playground.

Nilabondhu said that the former MLA had recently stated that Haorang Sabal does not have any playground and a paddy field had been wrongly taken as a playground in the village.

Stating that Rajen’s remark was baseless and it was an insult to the people of Haorang Sabal, Nilabondhu said that the villagers would oppose such comments which had been made with an intention of playing politics.

The secretary clarified that incumbent MLA W Brajabidhu bought a land measuring around one ‘Sangam’ (approximately 0.6250 acre or 27225 sq ft) worth Rs 3.5 lakh with the funds from LADF on July 30, 2014 to develop it as a village playground.

The land was acquired after due consultation with Unity Development Club, Haorang Sabal Awang Leikai Meira Paibi, Makha Leikai Meira Paibi, Khunung Meira Paibi and Haorang Sabal Lai Committee to solve the problem of not having any village playground, he said.

Nilabondhu further said that apart from planning to acquire another one ‘Sangam’ of land to expand the playground, the MLA had also assured to construct a connecting road.

S Rajen’s remark of terming the playground as a paddy field had enraged the villagers, Nilabondhu said and added that the people of Haorang Sabal would boycott him if he does not make an apology for his statement, which could tarnish the image of the village.