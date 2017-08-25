Ex-Servicemen felicitated

CHANDEL, Aug 24 : The 26th Sector Assam rifles conducted an Ex-Servicemen rally along with a consultative meeting for the widows of servicemen at its campus in Pallel today, under the directive of IGAR South.

The event was graced by DIG Colonel, Jubin Ratnakar of 26th Sector Assam Rifles, as chief guest .

Numerous ex-servicemen of Chandel and Tengnoupal district along with the widows were provided with services like providing Aadhar card, pan card, photo and SBI account opening facilities.

Meanwhile, a medical camp was also organised in which the participants, including the families of the Ex-Servicemen, were given free medical check-ups and medicines.

The event also announced the numerous problems and issues which were solved by the pensioner grievances cell , established in February 1 this year, as well as the problems under process.

The Chief guest presented simple gifts to the participants.

Speaking at the event, Colonel Jubin stated that the present stature and standard of Assam Rifles in the country has been a result of the sacrifice , hard work and perseverance of the Ex-Servicemen and the widows.

He added that every unit of Assam Rifles is open to any grievances and problems of the Veteran servicemen.