Ex-servicemen fete Arjuna Awardee

IMPHAL, Sep 7: The Armed Forces Ex-Servicemen Association Manipur (AFESAM) today felicitated Arjuna Awardee boxer Laishram Devendro and wished him grand success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The felicitation function was held at the camp of Territorial Army, Koirengei Old Airfield where Lt General Konsam Himalay, AFESAM president Colonel (retd) IS Chanam and Arjuna Awardee Devendro were seated on the dais.

PIB (DW) PRO Lt Col Ajay Sharma and many members of AFESAM were also present at the function.

Congratulating Laishram Devendro on his sporting feats, Lt Gen Himalay stated that the army would always support him and the whole Nation would stand behind him.

Saying that he would try to visit Tokyo Olympics 2020 to watch his boxing bouts, Himalaya expressed keen desire to see a medal around Devendro’s neck.

All soldiers are equal once they are retired whether they were generals or jawans. Apart from building a common platform for all ex-servicemen, all possible assistance would be extended towards their welfare, said the Lt General.

AFESAM general secretary Lt Col L Manongba gave a brief account about the sporting career of boxer Devendro.

25 year old Devendro, now a Subedar, took up boxing in 2003 when he was 11 years old. Later, he joined the Army Sports Institute where he honed his boxing skills.

Devendro presently occupies third position in the International Boxing Association’s ranking and he is currently undergoing intensive training for the Tokyo Olympics. Out of the 16 Arjuna Awardees from the State, five are boxers.

There are 50 boxers in the country who have been conferred Arjuna Award and five of them hail from Manipur even though the State’s population constitutes just 0.22 per cent of the country’s total population, Col Manongba said.