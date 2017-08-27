Ex-servicemen interaction programme held

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Gothal Battalion under the aegis of Loktak Brigade organised an Ex-servicemen interaction programme at Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur district today, informed PIB Defence in a press release.

The programme was attended by more than 120 Ex-servicemen, Veer Naris and Widows from Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander, Loktak Brigade reiterated that the Army will remain connected and committed with the veterans and the veer naris and assured that they shall always continue to be an inseparable member of the fraternity.

The focus of the interaction was to resolve pension and Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme anomalies and to provide a platform to express their concerns.

Suvigya cell, free medical checkup and Army recruitment registration cell were also established for the benefit of the veterans and their wards during the interaction programme, the release said.