Exam boycott

IMPHAL, Sep 24: More and more students have resolved to boycott different exams conducted by Manipur University.

Separate press releases issued by students of MU’s Anthropology Department, Biochemistry Department, Mass Communication Department, History Department and DM College of Science set they would stay away from semester and other exams conducted by MU.

Moreover, students of MU Community College, NIELIT and ICM too have decided to stay away from exams.

All of them have been demanding immediate release of arrested students, teachers and reinstatement of all suspended teachers.