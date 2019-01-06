Exam schedules for Class X, Class XII rolled out

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5: The programme schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2019 conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM), Class XI and XII examinations conducted by Council Of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM), were announced today.

Class XII examinations will begin from February 18 (Tuesday) while Class X and XI examinations will begin from February 20 (Friday).

On the other hand, Education (S) Director as well as BOSEM Chairman Th Kirankumar said that in a bid to ensure fair examination practices as well as to ease the apprehension among the people, the authority concerned has taken up many necessary steps, including prohibition of teachers engaged in private coaching/tuition centres from being included in question setting.

The programme schedule for the three examinations were announced today during a press meet at COHSEM office at Babupara, in the presence of numerous officials of both BOSEM and COHSEM.

This year’s HSLC or Class X examination will start from February 20 and conclude on March 15 while Class XI examination will begin from February 20 before concluding on March 30.

On the other hand, the Class XII examination will start from February 18 and conclude on March 20.

Announcing the time table/programme schedule of the examinations, Th Kirankumar said that to avoid any cheating when it comes to appearing both CBSE and the Board/Council examinations, the programme schedule has been designed in such a way that some papers of Board/Council exam overlap with that of the CBSE examinations.

He clarified that the exam schedule was announced a little late this year to make these necessary arrangements.

He also cautioned that any student who scribbles signs, patterns, details etc on the answer papers so as to let any of the examiners know the students’ identity, will be kept withheld. Replying to a query regarding any precaution or measures taken up to prevent the mark tabulation scam which happened last year, the BOSEM Chairman said that teachers who are engaged in private coaching/tuition centres have been barred from being in the question setter panel.

Measures are also taken up to ensure foolproof security for the question papers as well. CCTV cameras will be installed at the Evaluation Centres to monitor the examiners.

He continued that the earlier Board centres and Private centres will be henceforth combined into one known as Board Centre. Pointing out that around 120 Board Centres might be established for this year’s examination, Th Kirankumar said that the authority concerned will make necessary arrangements to announce the said centres between January 20 and 22.

The Board Chairman then appealed to the students to give their best during the examinations and urged them to refrain from any unfair practices.

On the other hand, COHSEM Chairman L Mahendra Singh appealed to all not to upload any questions on social media before the examination. He also urged all those concerned to refrain from calling any bandh or blockade during the examination. It is being calculated that more than 39,000 students will appear this year’s Class X examination, 30,000 will appear Class XI examination while around 29,000 will appear Class XII examination.

The number of students appearing Class X and XII examinations this year is also greater than last year’s.

A calendar of COHSEM was also released during the event, which was attended by BOSEM Secretary Dr Chithung Mary Thomas, COHSEM Secretary Ch Biren, Examination Controllers etc.