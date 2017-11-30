IMPHAL, Nov 29: The three accused in the rape and murder of Junior Research Fellow of RIMS Pathology Department, Ningombam Satyabhama, was held before the Session Court Imphal East, today.

The three accused were produced before the Court from Sajiwa Central Jail.

After the examination, one of the accused, Kshetrimayum Biju, prayed to produce a defense witness from his side through his defense counsel.

The Court allowed the prayer and fixed December 6 for the examination and submission of the defense witness.

The accused examination was held today after the submission of the last prosecution witness on September 1.

Altogether 36 prosecution witnesses have been examined and their statements recorded by the Court during the five year long trial which began from April 5, 2013.

It may be mentioned that the highly decomposed body of Ningombam Satyabhama, a Junior Research Fellow at RIMS Pathology Department, was found in a canal at Wangkhei Loumanbi Loukol on April 5, 2013, a few days after she left home. Several bruise marks were present on her neck and body. A special investigation team was set up by the State Police Department, led by then Additional SP, Imphal East, M Rajen and monitored by Deputy Chief Minister, Y Joykumar, who was the DGP of Manipur police at the time.

The team managed to arrest three accused, Thoijam Thesus alias Boy alias James s/o T Jugindro of Thambalkhong Sabal Leikai, Thoudam Jibon s/o (L) Th Thoiba of Irilbung Machahal Mayai Leikai and Kshetrimayum Biju alias Holendro s/o Ibungo of Irilbung bazar, on April 8, three days after Satyabhama’s body was recovered.

Soon after, all three accused were remanded to judicial custody at Sajiwa Central Jail.