Excess water to be used for power generation

By Our Staff Reporter

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: The Ministry of Power has begun a feasibility study on generating power by harvesting excess water during rainy season in flood prone States of the North East region.

The ministry is also planning to introduce induction cooking stoves which would replace LPG.

A high ranking official of the Ministry told The Sangai Express that a feasibility study is being carried out to harvest excess water so as to control flood during rainy season and generate power during lean season in the North Eastern States which face floods every year.

Saying that a feasibility study is being carried out to see if the new project can be taken up on major rivers of Manipur including Imphal River, the official could not say anything definite about when the Loktak Downstream Project would be initiated.

The official said that the project, if implemented in Manipur, would go a long way in addressing the scourge of floods.

The Ministry has also been planning to introduce induction cooking stoves which would replace LPG stoves in areas where electricity is available round the clock, he informed.

Even though induction cooking stoves are presently available at Rs 3000 in the market, similar stoves manufactured by the Energy Efficiency Service Limited would be made available at Rs 924. Moreover, BPL families would be given subsidy of Rs 500.

The pilot project would be launched in Manipur in areas where electricity is available round the clock, he said.

Commending the Government of Manipur for reducing the Aggregate, Technical and Commercial (ATC) loss from 48 per cent to 24 per cent, the official informed that the Central Government would provide incentive to the Government of Manipur if the ATC loss can be brought below 15 per cent.

Tender process for a mega project which would be implemented with loan from the World Bank for improving power transmission system in the North East region has been completed and the Ministry would sanction additional Rs 1500 crore for the same project, he said.

He added that the Ministry would soon launch a new initiative to ensure power supply to every household by March next year and round the clock power supply to every household by 2024.