Exemplary punishment for assailants demanded

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 19: Demanding exemplary punishment against the two accused who brutally assaulted shopkeeper Thongam Premkumar (40) on April 5, Singjamei Apunba Nupi Lup staged a sit-in-protest at Singjamei Thongam Leikai, Imphal West today.

Talking to newspersons, Sumati Sougrakpam, publicity secretary of the women’s group claimed that the two accused identified as Utup Uddin (44) from Kshetrigao and Abdul Rahman (36) from Sora Mamang Leikai brutally assaulted Thongam Premkumar alias Naocha s/o Sarat alias Imo of Singjamei Thongam Leikai, who run a shop at Leima Shopping on April 5 at around 11 pm.

She recounted that after Premkumar failed to return home late at night his family launched a manhunt. Later Premkumar was found lying badly injured at the entrance of Leima Shopping with his face covered by a carton box, she said. She also claimed that the two accused took away two gold chains and a mobile phone belonging to Premkumar. Informing that Premkumar is undergoing treatment in ICU of Shija Hospital after he fell in coma, she regretted that his family is facing financial crunch in managing the medical expense.

Premkumar’s wife is pregnant but following the incident, she experiences mental and physical problems for which she is seeking medial attention, Sumati said. She also said that Utup Uddin was arrested by a team of City Police on April 7 while the main accused Abdul Rahman s/o Fajur Rahman was arrested on April 12 midnight. She demanded the two accused to take sole responsibility for any untoward incident arises thereof and bear the medical expense for Premkumar. She then urged the Home Department to look into the incident seriously and ensure that the two accused get punishment as per the law.