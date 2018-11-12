Exhibition football match held at KAGO

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11 : Many grassroots training programmes are underway in many parts of the State and various football academies under the supervision of Asian Football Federation and All India Football Federation with the aim of tapping young talents and shaping them into a notable players by providing basic skills and other key guidance.

As a part of these development programmes, an exhibition match between grassroots trainees of KAGO Football Turf and Eastern Sporting Union, Wangkhei was organised today at KAGO football turf, Ghari. Many of the guardians who were present at the exhibition match venue not only spoke positively about the grassroots development programmes but also said that such programmes motivates their wards very much and helped indulging in good things. They were of the view that these programmes impart skills, discipline, self confidence, keep their wards healthy and impact positively in their academic activities.