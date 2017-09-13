The expectations are high, we can only hope for better days ahead

Khelsoril Wanbe

NH-2 is now unmistakably in a highly deplorable dilapidated state that a distance which would normally take only one and half hour to travel by any motor vehicle takes more than three hours. Innumerable potholes beautify the highway beginning from just beyond Sekmai. But I felt a bit relieved when somebody told me that the government had actually thought of renovating the highway but because of the torrential monsoon rains the highway development work has been suspended for some time; hopefully the highway will be developed to a status deserving its name very soon when a new favourable climate sets in a few months from now. Perhaps, we should not lose hope and become totally pessimistic. But one thing comes out quite glaring that the Indian National Highway 2 has been lying pitiably in a state of utter neglect on the part of all who are responsible of taking its care.

The dilly-dallying in implementation of what is really urgently needed to be done is something that we badly need to do away with in this 21st century. On the other hand, the sad phenomena that we have often witnessed are that of the contemplations to carry out some rather harmful or people unfriendly plans or projects that instead of bringing joy and satisfaction prove to be the cause of fear and fury in the minds of the people who are affected instead of being helped. Here, I don’t wanna be specific but I just want us to think of the grandiose plans or projects that had been or thought of being carried out against the wish of the people who actually are the source or powerhouse of democratic power. The government, in fact, need to be cautious and thoughtful whenever some big development project is to be taken up. However, in the case of something which is genuinely needed to be taken up, there should not be any shilly-shallying tactic. As rulers of the land the powerful people-mandated representatives need to be sincere, serious, thoughtful, scrupulous, trustworthy, people-oriented and principled, promise keeping etc.

Politics should never ever be regarded as fast-earning business that deals in public fund built out of revenues and taxes collected from the people. Why should there be mismanagement, embezzlement, diversion etc driven by greed, self aggrandisement, lust of power etc? When greed and lust of power take the better of a big person who is in power and authority, disorder, chaos, doubts, suspicions, instability will crop in and multiply with the passing of days. Leaders and rulers always need to keep in mind of the universal truth that they may fool some people all the time, or fool all people for some time, but they cannot fool all the people all the time.

A happy, developed and welfare society will be possible only when the rulers and administrators of the land are sincere, trust worthy, simple living but high thinking. We the people need to keep vigil and observant of what are being unfolded before our eyes. Let’s wonder if we’re going to see great surprises and wonders in the coming days. A lot of positive developments still need to take place in this tiny land where corruption has been ruling the roost as a result of mute understanding between unexpected collaborators – between the eager to pay people and the always asking and accepting party. There have been corruption from the top to the bottom and everybody has been harmed and affected by this sweet addictive lethal game. Taking and bribing has become the culture that eats into the vitals of our social and economic structures foreboding a very grim dim dark future for the coming generations. We need to bring back diligence, sincerity, honesty, trustworthiness back into our land. For so long we have been living in distrust, distress, despair, deception and lies. Are we gonna see the dawning of a new era of transparency, frugality, dedication, sacrifice etc. Or are these qualities and traits gonna be forever be regarded as things of the fairy land or fairy tales; but without these universally indispensable qualities of being true leaders and rulers, we can never hope of seeing our land becoming a better place to live in.

Our expectancy is very high. We hope and pray that our venerable and honourable Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs will not leave us high and dry by the end of the day. What is true for our tiny state is true also for our country. Our leaders and rulers have been mandated to lead us and administer the land in a satisfactorily responsible and accountable manner. We the people do have the power of choosing and electing new representatives every five years, but during the course of a five years period the power to administer and manage all affairs of the land have been entrusted with our chosen ones; we don’t seem to have any effective impeachment mechanism, too, which will enable the people to change the course of an administration that has gone astray. There indeed is the need for all the people to be aware of their rights as well as duties to bring about a happy welfare society where there is no acute and severe economic and social disequilibrium that will lead to the building up of tense and charged environment of discontentment and anger which could derail the whole system. What we need is not superficial semblance of prosperity and progress but real corruption and nepotism free development and progress. Are we ready to believe that the words of assurance given by our rulers and administrators will translate into deeds and acts or are our hearts still filled with doubts and uncertainties? All we can do is wait and see with positive and optimistic minds for our leaders to keep their words, to translate their promises into actions, to work with honesty, sincerity and transparency free from pretensions and self aggrandisement.

A little conversation, a little more action is what people want to see and expect from their rulers. There, of course, is still time before us for us people to do assessment and evaluation of our present government and to judge and decide whether there have been improvements over what had been earlier. On their part too, they will be bringing out their magnificent list of achievements and accomplishments. On my part, I’m only trying to enjoy the freedom of speech and expression granted by the constitution of India without any ill-will or grudge against the government. I only wish to see a lot of positive changes in the coming days. We can only pray for the almighty to grant wisdom and strength to our great leader to lead us into a brighter and more prosperous future.