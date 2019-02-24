By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has identified Mayang Imphal AC as expenditure sensitive while 16 Assembly segments of Imphal West have been identified as vulnerable to violence and other disturbances.

Speaking to media persons at his Lamphelpat office today, Imphal West District Election Officer (DEO) Naorem Praveen said that necessary security measures have been initiated for all vulnerable Assembly segments while due process is underway to identify the polling stations of Mayang Imphal AC which are most sensitive to poll related expenditures.

He said that preparations for the 17th Lok Sabha election have been going on smoothly in Imphal West district.

Praveen said that a voter verification and information programme (VVIP) is being held for two days.

VVIP is particularly about insertion of names of eligible voters who have not been enrolled yet, correction of errors, if there is any, in the details of voters and insertion of photographs against names of voters whose photographs are missing. Although these works are done at other time too, VVIP is specially organised for these tasks and it would continue till tomorrow, Praveen said.

Imphal West district has 3,60,600 voters including 2205 service voters. The gender ratio is 1000:1083. As per the 2011 census, the gender ratio should be 1000:1029, said the DEO adding they would work to correct this error within the two days. Against 3145 polling personnel required in the district, 7330 personnel are listed in the district database and names of 4000 have been uploaded in web based portal, said the DEO.

Against 591 vehicles required in the district for the Lok Sabha election, 26,678 vehicles are registered in the district.

As both manpower and vehicles are abundantly available in the district, it is being considered to allocate additional manpower and vehicles to other districts, he continued.

There are 524 polling stations in all in the district and efforts are being made to provide ‘minimum assured facilities’ at all the polling stations in association with PHED, MSPDCL and Social Welfare Department, Praveen said.

Efforts are also on to provide webcasting facility at most of the polling stations. He said that there would be one model polling station in each Assembly segment and two polling stations each in every Assembly segment would be exclusively manned by women officials.