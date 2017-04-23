Exploring pet grooming as career

Ranjan K Baruah

Many of us love pets. It has been choice for many to keep pets at home. Have we ever thought that there can be some career related to pet or pet grooming. It can be career and entrepreneurial opportunity for them who love pet and are fond of animals. People who specialize in grooming or maintaining pets appearance are called pet groomers. Pet groomers are the beauticians of the animal world. In other words, pet groomer is an individual who works with animals and enhances their hygiene and appearance using a variety of grooming techniques. One can associated with this field of new profession which is very new in the country.

Pet groomers usually groom dogs and cats, some may even groom other animals such as rabbits and horses. Like human beings pets too require caring. Well being of a pet is closely related to pet grooming. Pet groomers are in high demand as more and more pet owners look for professional care and maintenance of their pet’s health and well-being. There is no formal education related to becoming a pet groomer but it is always advantages to have knowledge about the animals. One can learn them from various sources. On a lighter side we can say, pet groomers are half way Veterinarians. Groomers are often the first to notice a medical problem, such as an ear or skin infection that requires veterinary care. A good pet groomer should be able to alert the owner to any possible pet health care issues.

More and more pet lovers think it is worth finding a good pet grooming professional for the safety, health and well-being of their pets. I have seen how people are ready to spend amount for their pets which means there is demand on this area if one can plan well to start something related to pet grooming. One could consider pet grooming as a full time business or you could make it a part time business while this is really a rewarding field for animal lovers.

Experienced pet groomers often host seminars or classes in metro cities, and attending these events can be a valuable first step for any prospective pet groomer. Pet Grooming is gaining popularity the world over. Even though pet grooming is totally a new concept in India, with the pet industry growing in India each year, pet grooming will definitely make its place in our country too. Pet groomers can work in kennels, veterinary clinics, animal shelters, or pet supply stores. They can also operate their own grooming business by starting a salon or parlour.

As this is new many may be wondering about it but there are some training schools outside the country and may be there might be similar training institutes in our country too. As this is new avenue so anyone who are interested need to have perseverance and good marketing skills to market their profession. (Ranjan K Baruah is a career mentor and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 98640 55558 for any career related queries)

