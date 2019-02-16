Explosives seized

UKHRUL, Feb 15 : In a major breakthrough, Thoubal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles along with Somsai Battalion of 10 Sector Assam Rifles and Ukhrul police apprehended an individual who was in possession of a large number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and explosive materials from general area of Ukhrul bazar on February 14.

Based on a specific input of likely transportation of some explosive materials to Imphal valley, the teams of Assam Rifles along with Police launched specific search operation in Ukhrul bazar area when they spotted the suspect suspiciously moving with a bag.

On checking the bag the IEDs and explosive material were recovered from one Yaoreipam Lashkar resident of Kamjong village.

A total of three IEDs including one ready to use and two unassembled IEDs, four detonators, one TNT slab and explosive powder in a large quantity were recovered from the apprehended individual.