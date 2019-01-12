Extrajudicial killings protested

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 11: Deman-ding justice to the extra- judicial killings of Guru-mayum Jiteswar Sharma alias Gypsy, Thangjam Satish, Thounaojam Prem, RK Ranel and Phijam Naobi by 3 CISU of Indian Army, Committee on Human Rights (COHR) and AMUCO, along with Wangkhem Nongmai Leima Youth Club and women folk of Wangkhem, staged a sit-in at Wangkhem, Imphal East today.

Speaking to media persons during the protest, COHR president Phulindro Konsam lamented that justice has not been done to the alleged extrajudicial killings of many people of the State, including Gypsy, Thangjam Satish, Thounao-jam Prem, RK Ranel and Phijam Naobi.

He said that the revelations of many fake encounter cases, including that of Gypsy of Khwai Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak, has shocked the whole State, while pointing out that certain evidences have revealed that many army personnel indulged in fake-encounter cases in the race for receiving gallantry awards although the Army has denied involvement in any fake encounter cases in the past.

He recounted that Gypsy was picked up from a rent house at Dimapur by some people suspected to be Assam Rifles and NSCN (IM) in 2011 after which he vanished without any trace.

Phulindro continued that Thangjam Satish of Sagolband Thangjam Leirak, who was a TDC student of St Dominic College, Shillong, was picked up by suspected security personnel from a rent house near the college on February 5 of 2010.

On February 23, the same year, his (Satish) father even filed a complaint to the then DGP of Manipur police appealing for necessary measures to find his missing his son but till today there has been no information regarding the whereabouts of Satish, he added.

Phulindro also urged all the CSOs and the people of the State to collectively fight for justice to the victims of extrajudicial killings.

Many other CSO leaders, including EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam, also spoke at the sit-in-protest.