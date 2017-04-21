A free eye camp was organised at Lilong Arapti Singei by Radio Listeners’ Guild Manipur and Lamjing Meira Khudung Inba Lup in collaboration with Lilong Arapti Maning Leikai Youth Development Club and Shija Eye Care Foundation today in connection with the coming death anniversary observation of Paona Brajabashi, conveyed a press release issued today by the secretaries of Radio Listeners’ Guild Manipur and Lamjing Miera Khudung Inba Lup. 207 people took part in the free eye camp and the staff of Shija Eye Care selected 10 elderly people for operation, it added.

