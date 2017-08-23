IMPHAL, August 22 (DIPR): With an aim to create mass awareness and pledge for eyes donation after death, Saksham, Manipur Prant is organising ‘Eye Donation Campaign Fortnight’ programme on August 25 at Iboyaima Sumang Lila Shanglen, Palace Compound.

The campaign will continue till September 8.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, Y Khemchand Singh and Chairman of MPCB & KVIB, Government of Manipur L Radhakishore Singh will grace the naugural function as chief guest and president respectively.

It is worth to recall that the National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed every year from August 25 to September 8.

The National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) estimates 20 percent of the global blind population. According to this estimate 25,000-30,000 cases are added every year in the country.