Eye popping talk between Maharaj and Bizando !

Free Thinker

Bizando: Eigya ! valley people are elated and almost half of the hill people are also excited despite empty ATMs , petrol price is at 200/300 rupees a litre, non-availability of cooking-gas, aloo at 40/50 rupees per kg, tomato at 60/70, ngari is made costlier, non-affordability of fish/chicken etc.

Maharaj: Bizando, why the half of the hill people are not happy? I always try to make all my people happy. Guru of Living says happiness should be the most important thing in life and it must come from within. You are intelligent, so you must be knowing that the happiness level in BHUTAN is the highest in the world. We must learn from the people of Bhutan how to remain happy.

Bizando: Eigya, Bhutan is economically, materially and educationally very weak as compare to us but it is strange that people are very happy. Maharaj, Bhutanese people are very peace loving and very moderate and very helpful and humble.

Maharaj : So, we must learn from the people of Bhutan. We must send our people to Bhutan for training instead of sending them to other advanced highly sophisticated places.

They will learn the art of happiness from the Bhutanese people.

Bizando : Eigya, these days, internet, wi-fi, sms, whatsapp, facebook, instagram, twitter, snapchat etc. including TV and Media(plus social) spoil our people; they make our people crazy and unstable. Through these mediums, people learn unhappiness, worries and tragedies.

Maharaj : But you told me umpteen times that in a demo-crazy we require all these medium as they represent liberty , equality and fragility.

Bizando : No ! No! Maharaj, it is not demo-crazy, it is democracy. And it is not fragility, it is fraternity. Huzur, these medium are very useful if properly utilized; however there are ample chances of misusing them. Sometimes we need to ban them as they become easy means to spread rumors, hatred, violence etc.

Maharaj : Bizando , I am unhappy to learn the fact that half of the hill people are not happy . Tell me what to do ? Do you have any practical suggestion?

Bizando : Huzur, I have a suggestion to make in this regard. They constitute nearly 33% of our total population and it is your bounden duty to make them happy too. They might have been ill-treated, subdued, harassed for many many years.

A healing touch must be the panacea.

Your neighbor is taking advantage, playing the politics of past wounds.

And now it is high time to do justice to them. Fighting, feuding and quarrelling can’t bring any good to us all.

Maharaj : Bizando, it is very easy to preach; tell me a pragmatic amicable solution; the basic problem is that they don’t have faith in me and they have more faith in the Emperor at Dilli. They have been talking to him for the last many years. They think that I have no role to play.

Bizando : Eigya, sometimes you behave like a common man; please don’t forget you are ruling this land for the last 15 years and your responsibility is huge.

You are supposed to carry the confidence of all the sections of the society; for that matter all the ethnic groups of this beautiful land.

Maharaj: Yes, I agree and I understand. But let Dilli declare once and for all that there will be no change in all the land boundaries of the empire (fix somewhere in the Constitution or delete Art 3). Then they may like to talk to me.

Only then I will be able to take up some confidence building measures. I can initiate many healing touches. Even I can kowtow to them all.

Bizando : Huzur, you can even tell the story of our folklore that Naga and Meitei are brothers; Naga is the elder brother and Meitei the younger brother . Kuki is born later.

Today Nagas, Meiteis and Kukis are indispensable parts of our Manipuri society. This land belongs to them and inseparable.

Maharaj: Once I said, we can’t carry land and property when we die. Someone retorted back, “then why are you so worried about the hills?”.

Bizando: Eigya, please ignore , instead let us prop the idea to ponder together, “how long shall we sacrifice our peace and progress just for the sake of boundaries which have been blurred by the new technologies in this fast-changing global village”.