FA laid down broad parameters for final settlement: Rijiju

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Frame-work Agreement signed between the Government and the NSCN (IM) on August 3, 2015 laid down the broad parameters for final settle-ment, stated Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

In a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha today by MP Wansuk Syiem from Meghalaya, Kiren Rijiju informed that the final accord has not yet been signed.

The six Naga armed groups are in contact with the Government of India interlocutor, he said.

The (Union) Government is aware of apprehensions expressed in Assam, Aruna-chal Pradesh and Manipur. These are speculative in nature. Adequate care is being taken to protect the interests of all stakeholders, Rijiju added.

CSO leaders meet Sitaram, Conrad

Leaders of civil society organisations who have been camping at Delhi today met CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and NPP president and MP Conrad Sangma.

The 8-member team of AMUCO, UCM and CCSK apprised Sitaram Yechury and Conrad Sangma about the standpoint of the people of Manipur with regard to the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 and any solution worked out between the two parties.

After listening to the team, both the CPI leader and the NPP leader stated that any solution to the protracted political dialogue should be amicable to all stake holders.

They categorically stated that CPI and NPP would not support any solution or arrangement which is not amicable to all stake holders.

A memorandum similar to the one which would be submitted to the Prime Minister was also given to Sitaram Yechury and Conrad Sangma.

Dr Meinya bats for integrity

Inner Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr Thokchom Meinya today raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

Even as the people of Manipur, Assam and Aru-nachal Pradesh have been demanding disclosure of the details of the Framework Agreement, President Ram Nath Kovind, during the recent Nagaland Hornbill Festival, stated that the final solution to the vexed Indo-Naga issue is coming soon, Dr Meinya told the Lok Sabha.

“On the other hand, in reply to one of my question, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed in the Lok Sabha that all stake holders shall be taken on board before a final solution is worked out”, Dr Meinya continued.

He went on to question if there is any hidden agenda behind the whole process.

“We are all for an amicable solution to the Indo- Naga issue. But it should not disturb the territorial integrity of the State of Manipur”, Dr Meinya asserted. He pointed out that Manipur got merged with the Union of India in 1949 with a clear-cut territory/geographical boundary.

There should be no compromise on the territorial integrity of Manipur and the Government of India should not try to disturb the same, he added.

Notably, Congress party has been carrying out a sustained campaign demanding disclosure of the contents of Framework Agreement.