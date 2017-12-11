FA will not harm State’s interest : Biren

IMPHAL, Dec 10: Chief Minister N Biren has stated that the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM would not impinge upon the collective interest of Manipur.

The Chief Minister made this remark during an interaction with Editors of local dailies, correspondents of National dailies and National media houses, media organisations like Editors Guild Manipur, Manipur Hills Journalists Union and the All Manipur Working Journalists Union at his official residence last evening.

“I don’t believe the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM would harm the interest of Manipur”, Biren stated.

NSCN-IM leaders have been claiming that New Delhi has acknowledged the unique history and identity of Naga people and the Framework Agreement was signed on the basis of this acknowledgement to expedite a solution to the political dialogue which has been going on for two decades.

Commenting on the Framework Agreement which has become a big issue in the State as well as in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, N Biren while maintaining that its contents have not been disclosed to him yet, remarked that it does not look like the agreement contains anything inimical to the interests of Manipur.

On being enquired about possible outcomes of the Framework Agreement, the Chief Minister stated that a common body of Naga traditions and culture may be set up.

Even if such a body is set up, the Government of India would not recognise it, Biren added.

To another query, Biren stated that the Central Government may sanction funds to ADCs for development of hill areas but the funds would go through the State Government.

On the widespread speculations about hammering out a solution to the Naga issue shortly, Biren maintained that the Government of India would not act in haste.

A solution to a problem would not be a real solution if it creates multiple other problems. As such, the Government would first study all aspects to come to an amicable solution even if it takes time, Biren stated.

Nonetheless, several Naga organisations have been demanding settlement of the Naga issue before Christmas.

Some hill based CSOs have even planned a human chain rally on December 13 at Ukhrul in support of the Framework Agreement and demanding expedition of a solution to the protracted political dialogue between NSCN-IM and the Government of India.