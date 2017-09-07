Facilitation Centres for Private School teachers established

IMPHAL, Sep 6: As part of the State Government’s initiative to provide two years Diploma in Elementary Education to all the teachers of Government, Government aided and unaided Private Schools by March 31, 2019, the State Education Department has established 16 facilitation centres in the State.

According to an official source from the State Education Department, all the necessary details for the facilitation centres have been uploaded on the website www.manipureducation.gov.in. The registration fee for the first year is Rs 4650 and an additional Rs 100 will be charged for processing and bank transactions from those candidates who register on-line. Forms can be submitted to any of the facilitation centres and the last date for the submission of the course forms is September 15, the source added.

Facilitation centres have been established since August 28 at Education (S) Directorate to help in the registration process for Government and Government aided school teachers.

The source pointed out that around 570 Government and Government aided school teachers have submitted their registration forms till date.

Stating that there are approximately 2000 untrained teachers Government and Government aided schools, the source said that only a fourth of the number have applied through on-line.

Around 14,000 Private school teachers have also applied and the number is expected to reach 15,000.

The initiative to provide necessary training to the teachers by April 1, 2019, concerns all those teachers who joined service after September 3, 2001. For those teachers who joined service prior to this timeline, their service term will be treated as their training period, the source added.