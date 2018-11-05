Faculty members’ ‘unreasonable’ absence peeves MU Administrator

IMPHAL, Nov 4

Administrator of Manipur University, Jarnail Singh, has directed the HoDs of some Departments of Manipur University to inform him about the reason for the absence of many staff/teachers of the Departments, apart from warning that if any official fails to come on time for three days, their salary would be deducted along with the possibility of further actions.

The notice issued by the Administrator mentioned that he visited Commerce, Education, Adult Education, History and Teachers Education Departments from 10 am to 10.30 am today and talked to some faculty members apart from visiting some class rooms.

It continued that during the visit at Department of Commerce, the Administrator found that HoD Pro- fessor Robita came late and Professor A Rajamani Sinha and Professor Tomba Singh were absent as well.

On the other hand, it was learned that peon Bijendra Singh often came late as he lived a long distance away from the university, it added.

In the Education Department, the Administrator found that its HoD Caroline was not available and added that this is the second time in 10 days that Jarnail Singh found her late or absent.

Dr Premlata and Dr Ch Bedabati Devi were absent in the Department as well. It was also learned that one staff Lamalu came late while Sharmila Devi was still on the way at around 10.28 am.

It continued that in the History Department, Dr Jacob and Dr Mathew were absent and in the Teachers Education Department, Monika Thokchom was absent while there was no clarity about the absence of Dr Laishram Shalmeshwer Singh, it added.

Informing that all the HoDs have been advised about the need for punctuality, the Administrator expressed surprise at some of the HoDs not paying any attention.

As such, the Administrator directed the HoDs of the Departments concerned to inform him about the reasons for the absence and added that half casual leave should applied for today against those who came late.

It further added that if any of the staff or employees does not come on time for three days, their salary would be deducted along with the possibility of more action.

The office hours of the university are from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm since November 1, it added.

Notably, former Chief Secretary Jarnail Singh was appointed Administrator by an order of the High Court of Manipur after the protracted crisis over the demand for dismissal of Prof AP Pandey could not be solved either by the State Government or the Central Government.