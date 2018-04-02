Fair eviction drive stressed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 1: Demanding transparent and uniform conduct in the eviction drive carried out along the banks of Imphal River by the State Government, Apunba Chao-khat Khongthang Lup (ACKL) in liaison with local clubs and womenfolk of Khurai A/C and Wangkhei A/C, organized a sit-in-demonstration at Eastern Educational Club Ground, Telipati, Imphal East today.

Speaking to media persons, ACKL’s general secretary Sanatampha Raj-kumari lamented that some structures built along Imphal River under the jurisdiction of Khurai A/C and Wangkhei A/C, are kept intact even though the Government has been carrying out eviction drive along the banks of Imphal River.

Informing that the owners of the said structures which are built along the river banks in Khurai A/C and Wangkhei A/C have claimed that the structures are built on their land allotted by the Government, the general secretary asked who allotted the land to the owners along the river banks and on what basis.

She expressed strong suspicion that there are some wrongdoings in the Department concerned in connection with the allotment of land and appealed to the State Government to look into the matter at the earliest.

Contending that it is beyond reason to allot land along Imphal River banks to any individual, Sanatampha demanded the Government to publicly declare the list of those who have built structures along the river Banks as well as the details of the year for allotment of the said land.

She also urged the Government and Department concerned to take up appropriate actions against the wrongdoers in connection with the land allotment issue.