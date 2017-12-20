Fake encounter case HC orders Rs 7 lakh compensation

IMPHAL, Dec 19: A Division Bench of the High Court of Manipur comprising of acting Chief Justice N Kotiswar and Justice Kh Nobin has awarded a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to a petitioner whose son Thangjam Thoithoi alias Anilkumar of Thangmeiband Sinam Leikai was killed by a combined team of Manipur Police commandos and 18 Sikh Regiment on January 14, 2012, conveyed a press release issued by the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN).

According to the case dossier, one Jemadar L Bebekananda of 3rd IRB, attached to Imphal West Commando lodged a written report to the OC of Wangoi police station at about 8.30 pm of January 14, 2012 stating that Thangjam Thoithoi was killed in an encounter on Narankonjil-Chandranadi road and one Chinese hand grenade and one 9 mm pistol were found near the dead body.

Nonetheless, the victim’s mother Thangjam (O) Apabi filed a writ petition before the High Court on February 18, 2015 subsequent upon which the High Court instituted an enquiry through the District Judge, Imphal West.

The District Judge conducted an extensive enquiry and submitted his report stating that the petitioner’s son was killed in cold blooded manner/fake encounter by a combined team of Imphal West commandos, Imphal East commandos and 18 Sikh Regiment led by Jemadar Laitonjam Bebekananda, A Sunder and Major Kamal Sajgotra respectively between 7.30 pm and 7.45 pm of January 14, 2012 on the inter-village road of Chandranadi leading towards Narankonjil.

The report, according to the HRLN press release, categorically stated that Thangjam Thoithoi was killed in a fake encounter, not in exchange of firing or retaliation or encounter.

The High Court heard the matter today and directed the State Government and the Central Government to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the petitioner within five months.

Advocate Meihoubam Rakesh appeared on behalf of the petitioner while CGSC S Samarjeet appeared on behalf of the Union of India and Senior Government Advocate RS Reisang for the State Government, it conveyed.