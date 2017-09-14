Family threatens closure of water supply scheme

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Gehukonjin Water Supply Scheme under Lilong Kendra will be shut down from November 1 against the State Government’s failure to keep its promise of giving the job of a watchman to a member of the family which donated land for the scheme.

This was announced by owner of the land, Oinam Shyamjai (71) in a press meet held today at Manipur Press Club.

Shyamjai, resident of Laiphrakpam Maning Leikai claimed that he had donated .30 of land for Gehukonjin Water Supply Scheme which aims at supplying water to around 200 households in Laiphrakpam Leikai area.

He said that an agreement was inked between the State Government and him on the land acquisition.

As per the agreement, the Government would provide the job of a watchman to a member of the family for donating the land.

The water supply scheme was established in 1997 when Alauddin Khan was the MLA of Lilong Assembly Constituency.

Shyamjai regretted that the Government has not fulfilled the promise despite passing more than 20 years.

A written complaint was submitted to Chief Minister N Biren on Meeyamgi Numit on August 15. The CM had assured that he would look into the matter and consider what can be done, he said.

He cautioned that his family will close the water supply scheme in case the Government does not meet the demand by the end of October.