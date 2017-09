Farewell programme held

Imphal, Sep 10: Young Christian Pioneer Academy, Wangkhei Ayangpali today organised a farewell programme for six sports cadets who have been selected in Boys Sports Company (BSC) of Assam Regimental Centre DGMT, IHQ of MOD (Army), New Delhi at Meipakpo Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ayangpali Road, Imphal East.

The selected sports cadets:

1.Thangjam Ronaldo, s/o Thangjam Noren Singh from Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai, Imphal East.

2. Moirangthem Robinson, s/oMoirangthem Joy Singh from Uchekon Takhok Mapal, Imphal East.

3.Mukesh Moirangthem, s/o Moirangthem Maikel Singh from Uchekon Takhok Mapal, Imphal East.

4. Toijam Prafulo Meitei, s/o Toijam Rajen Meitei from Wangkhei Thambalkhong, Imphal East.

5. Keisham Dhanaraj Singh, s/o Keisham Gopeshwar Singh from Wangkhei Thambalkhong, Imphal East.

6. Laishram Abhilondon Singh, s/o Laishram London Singh form Thambalkhong Sabal Leikai, Imphal East.

Laishram Guna Singh, social worker, Brahmacharimayum Supriya, advocate and RK Memcha, president of YPCA graced the programme as dignitaries.