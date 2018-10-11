Farmers protest

IMPHAL, Oct 10: All Manipur Progressive Farmers Association (AMPFA) organized a sit-in-protest at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall, today condemning the Government’s failure to address the plight and problems of the farmers of the State. The protesters also put forward various demands like availability of proper irrigation facilities in the paddy fields, providing Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) and ID Cards to the farmers and framing agricultural policies.

They also demanded appropriate/adequate compensation for the crops lost during the natural calamities which occurred in the State, fixation of minimum support price at a suitable rate among others.

Speaking to media persons, AMPFA president L Dhana decried the Government’s gross negligence and failure to address the problem of the farmers.

He alleged that the Government does not pay any attention to the farmers although agriculture is the main occupation of the State and maximum of the population rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

He went on to point out that many farmers are losing the battle as many of the paddy fields in the State are witnessing drought like situation and the farmers will most likely lose their crops.

Even at this critical juncture, the State Government has turned blind to the issue, he added.

He also reminded that multiple floods occurred in the State this year destroying many standing crops and added that the occurrence of drought like situation has only added to the woes of the farmers.