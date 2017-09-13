Farmers training held

Ukhrul: A one day farmers training programme on integrated crop production, under Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY), was held at Lamlang village community hall, Ukhrul today.

Dr Solei of KVK and L Lungsem BTM, ATMA Ukhrul attended the training programme as resource persons where they provided valuable knowledge and information to the participants during the technical session of the programme.

Over 31 farmers from the village participated, reports our correspondent.

The resource person stressed on the importance of integrated crop management which provides a suitable and safe approach for the farmers in attaining long-term benefit.

They also highlighted the need of the farmers to be aware of such initiative or approach to promote agriculture in the district.