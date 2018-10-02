Farmers wary

Lamka, Oct 1 : Local farmers who are dependent on Khuga Dam for water have voiced concern over the non availability of sufficient water which has threatened their crops’ growth at a crucial stage with crop failure a distinct possibility.

One farmer who identified himself as Venmung of Mata village said the department supply water through his side (western) of the canal but the water hardly reaches the paddy fields as water tankers and the water supply department draw the canal water on a daily basis. On the eastern side of the canal there are some mending works needed.

“We have mended the canal in our own capacity every now and then but there are limits for us,” he said on restoring the supply lines.

If no alternative is made to feed water to the paddy fields, the crops which are in its productive phase will fall short on its productivity said Venmung while showing the parched patch of his field.