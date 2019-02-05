Father, daughter shot

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Uniden-tified armed persons shot a man and his daughter at Chingkhei Khullen, Imphal East district under Lamlai police station last night.

According to information culled from the spot, three unidentified persons barged into the house of one Wahengbam Pambei Meitei (60) after breaking open the lock of the front door at around 11 pm.

Then they shot Pambei and his daughter Malem-nganbi Chanu (26).

Both the father and the daughter sustained bullet injuries and they were brought to JNIMS and later shifted to Raj Medicity.

Pambei sustained injuries on chest and abdomen while Malemnganbi sustained injuries on the back.

The three unidentified assailants came on a two-wheeler. As soon as they reached the courtyard of Pambei, they shouted to open the door.

As there was no response, they kicked open the front door and fired into the house.

It is said that Pambei is a farmer although he sometimes works as Maiba (local medicineman). Meanwhile, a protest demonstration was staged today at Chingkhei Khullen against shooting the father-daughter duo. Apart from Chingkhei Khullen villages, the protest demonstration was also participated by villagers of neighbouring Kharasom, Sangsabi and Sanjenbam.

They demanded the State Government and the concerned authority to establish the facts and circumstances behind the armed assault within three days.

The villagers also agreed to constitute a joint action committee and launch different modes of agitation if the identity of the assailants and their motive could not be ascertained within three days.

They further urged the Government to provide financial assistance towards treatment of Pambei and Malemnganbi.