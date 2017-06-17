Father’s Day : The day to pay tribute to our own fathers

Paul Haokip

Introduction :

Sons and daughters are a mother’s and father’s heritage but above all they are a heritage from the Lord. These children of ours are only ours (or were if they’re grown) for a time but ultimately they belong to God as they are “a reward from him.” Children are a gift of God. When Esau saw Jacob’s children he asked whose they were and Jacob wisely said that they were “The children whom God has graciously given your servant”. If chidren are a blessing, then I think, they should also be thankful to their Fathers on this special day.

Who are fathers :

‘Father’ etymologically refers to a figure who gives guidance, wisdom and knowledge or someone who is a leader, founder or a trailblazer. Father’s Day deservedly calls to be celebrated for the wonderful things our father has done for us. So, leave no stone unturned in order to make it a day your father will cherish at least till the next celebration. It’s time for revisiting those places that remind you two of intense bonding and joyous moments. Just gift wrap that memorable or the gadget or the trip he always longed for, but kept postponing, along with a bouquet of love and heartfelt emotions.

Fathers play a pivotal role in the family and often the success of the father determines the success of the family. Father’s Day is an important day across the world. It recognizes the essence of fatherhood and commends the important mentoring role fathers play to bring up their children.

Like father like son :

This is an adage often quoted on good and bad occasions. If we look around, we can see young sons and daughters turning out to be anti-social and thugs. So have they become like their own fathers? If this adage is taken seriously, then fathers cannot blame or condemn their children when the latter make mistakes because they are extensions of their own beloved fathers. When children do well, fathers can congratulate themselves as well.

Father’s responsibility :

If you want your sons and daughters to be exemplary and lovely don’t forget this advice from God – Deuteronomy 6:6-9 “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise. You shall bind them as a sign on your hand, and they shall be as frontlets between your eyes. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.”

Political fathers, religious fathers, family fathers – all need our appreciations for their good work. May they also be reminded of their surrounded responsibilities to care for the welfare of their flock within their political, religious and conjugal care. An inefficient, irresponsible, selfish father can also destroy the state, province and the family.

Conclusion : You will not know the value of your Father till he is no more. His missing will create a vacuum in your life that will never ever be mended. Or other way about – you will feel relieved of a drunk, scandalous, uncaring father when he is no more. But anyway, you can’t afford another father. You have a chance today – to celebrate with our father or to help better your father. Happy Father’s Day to all those who are taking a Father’s role in someone’s life.