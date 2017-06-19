As observed widely in other parts of the world, Father’s Day was observed today at MBC Centre Church, Chingmeirong with the theme ‘My Father, my friend from my youth.’

Significantly, veteran politician Dr Rishang Keishing was honoured with ‘Father of the Year’ award on the occasion.

Speakers at the programme dwelt on the important roles of a father in the family. The congregation also offered mass prayer for all fathers during the programme.