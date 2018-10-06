FATYCM questions

IMPHAL, Oct 5 : The Federation of All Tribal Youth Clubs Manipur (FATYCM) has questioned the “department concerned” of the Government of Manipur as to why the distribution of the Housing scheme meant for Scheduled Tribe (ST) under Below Poverty Line (BPL) families have been withheld without giving reasons, reports NNN.

According to the FATYCM, the Housing scheme for the tribal people for the year 2017 -18 is yet to be distributed till date.

“Even as lists of beneficiaries have been declared and notified, the distribution of the same has been withheld without prior information,” the tribal body stated. It then wondered whether the scheme will be distributed at all.

According to the FATYCM, normally the Housing scheme under the department looking after the welfare of the tribal people is distributed every year in the month of May, “but the said scheme for 2018 is still yet to be distributed”. The FATYCM also said that the department had clarified that the fund for the same has been already deposited with the agency concerned.

“Unless the authority promptly acts and redresses the grievances, the matter will get worse,” the FATYCM warned.