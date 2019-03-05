FC Imphal City to appoint Chencho Dorji as new youth coach

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 5 : FC Imphal City, which is an All India Football Association accredited academy has announced that the club will be appointing Chencho Dorji, AFC-A Licence holder as new youth coach.

The announcement was made by CEO of FC Imphal City, R Wartham today at the office of the club at Singjamei in the presence of the Bhutanese coach Chencho.

It may be mentioned that FC Imphal was founded in the year 2017 and in this short span of time the youth brigade of the team had participated in the AIFF Youth League with the aim of promoting the game in the State.

Chencho who coached Bhutan National Youth team before expressed that he wanted to contribute in development of budding youths in the State. He also maintained that he have offer from Minerva Punjab.

Chencho also pointed out that coach, media administrator, sports medicines, supporters, referee and other sections to work together on the same pitch so as to further enhance the game in the State. CEO of the team also sought support from the public in shaping and guiding the growing footballers of the State.