FC Imphal thrash Sangai FC in 2nd Sangai Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8 : Today’s Group B league matches of the ongoing 2nd Sangai Trophy Veteran Football Championship 2018 VSA, witnessed Sora secure a slender 1-0 win over FVFA, Uyumpok while FC Imphal, Kwakeithel thrash Sangai FC 4-0 to earn full points.

The tournament is being organised by United Veteran Football Association Manipur at Mapal Kangjeibung with 19 teams clubbed into 4 groups featuring in it.

Md Abdul Hekim scored the solitary goal for VSA in the 25th minute of the match to register the narrow win.

In the second match, FC Imphal and Sangai FC went neck to neck in the beginning to go for a goalless first half but FC Imphal changed gear in the second half to post a huge 4-0 lead. The opener was struck by Ch Ojit in the 43rd minute while A Jayanta struck the second goal in the 57th minute. Ibocha then hit the third goal two minutes later before S Rohendra netted the finisher during the additional time (60+3 minute).

Tomorrow’s matches

ATVFA vs MUSA

KSC vs VSAI